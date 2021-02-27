GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says that deputies located a man that sustained a gunshot wound on Saturday evening along Cedar Lane Rd.
Deputies say the victim was transported to the hospital.
The investigation is still in its early stages according to GCSO.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call 23-CRIME.
