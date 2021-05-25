GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said they have located a 12-year-old girl after she went missing early Tuesday morning.
According to the sheriff's office, 12-year-old Melanie Angel Benjumea was last seen just before 2 a.m. along Pelham Road getting into a black BMW with dark tinted windows with white lettering on the front window and an unknown subject inside. Deputies said they have learned that Melanie may also be in a red pickup truck.
Deputies described Melanie as 5'1" and weighing 115 pounds. She was was last seen wearing a multi-colored crop top shirt with blue jeans and yellow Vans shoes.
The GCSO said Melanie has been located and is safe.
MORE NEWS: Greenwood family looking for answers after tragic shooting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.