GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies have succesffully located an Upstate man who went missing Saturday.
GCSO says Joe Grady Hawthorne had been missing from his home on Old Hundred Road in the southern part of the county since 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. He apparently left his home to drive to a nearby Bank of America branch, but never returned.Hawthorne also lives with dementia.
Thankfully, he was located safely as of Sunday afternoon, according to deputies.
