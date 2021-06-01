GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office say they have safely located Patricia Batson.
According to the sheriff's office Batson was last seen Tuesday morning around 8:30 a.m. on Batson Drive in Berea.
MORE NEWS: 18-year-old woman charged with murder in cemetery death
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.