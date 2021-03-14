GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office have located a 15-year-old who went missing overnight.
According to the GCSO's Facebook post, Alex Tucker Malone was last seen on Mayfield Road in Simpsonville just after midnight.
Deputies said he was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt with black pants and shoes along with a Mickey Mouse backpack.
Deputies also mentioned that Alex had expressed intentions to harm himself before running away.
The sheriff's office said Alex has been located.
(1) comment
If and when he is found his parents should have to pay the expenses encountered in the search.
