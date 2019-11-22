GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies said Friday they were able to track down a formerly reported missing person.
They were searching for 50-year-old Trina James Polite.
Polite was last seen on November 19th. She was reportedly found on November 22, just after 5 p.m.
