Greenville County deputies are looking for a missing boy who hasn't been seen since Sunday afternoon.
Lt. Ryan Flood sent an alert shortly before 3:00 am saying they were looking for 11 year old Kenny Levern Newell.
According to Lt. Flood, Kenny was last seen yesterday afternoon, at around 6:40pm, leaving his home on Rosalee Drive, riding a bicycle.
He was wearing a red polo shirt, black pants and green Converse shoes. He is 4’7” and 70 lbs.
Deputies were called around midnight and started a search with K-9’s, but didn't find him.
Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.
