Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office say they have made an arrest in a murder case that resulted in the death of two men dating back to September of 2020.
25-year-old, Joshua Isaiah Hillstock, was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the shooting that happened on September 11, 2020 at Hawks Landing Apartments.
Back in September, deputies say they were conducting a death investigation after two men were found with gunshot wounds between apartment buildings on Cedar Land Road. Deputies say when they arrived on scene, they found two males, both suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
The coroner's office later identified both men: 19-year-old Johnny Morgan III of Spartanburg and 57-year-old Timothy Lee Crowe of Greenville.
According to the sheriff's office, Hillstock conspired with Morgan III and at least one other person for the purpose of robbing Timothy Crowe. Deputies say when Hillstock, Morgan III and the other person drove to the apartment complex, Morgan III exited the vehicle and exchanged gunfire with the Crowe, leaving them both dead. Hillstock then fled with the other suspect who investigators are still working to identify.
Hillstock has been charged with Murder, Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime and Armed Robbery and Criminal Conspiracy. He is currently in the Greenville County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
More news: Police are investigating after the coroner says 1 person has died following a shooting in Belton
(2) comments
13%
13%
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.