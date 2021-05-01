GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says that a missing 10-year-old girl has been safely located
Deputies say that Teanna Alexis-Nicole Henderson was last seen near a residence along Brookforest Dr. at 11:00 Saturday morning.
