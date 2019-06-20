GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies have named three men wanted in connection with a string of burglaries which occurred between April and June.
Deputies said the sheriff’s office and Greenville City Police Department have been collaborating on the investigation.
Lt. Ryan Flood said Thursday investigators have obtained warrants for 28-year-old Aaron Hill, 29-year-old Travis Fair, and 26-year-old Scottie Parham in connection with two burglaries that occurred on April 24 at the Upstate Laundromat and Papa John’s Pizza.
Flood said deputies also believe Fair and Hill are responsible for the following burglaries:
- May 6th: La Unica – 5010 Wade Hampton Blvd.
- May 9th: Sr. Salsa – 1616 Woodruff Rd.
- May 10th: Mr. Salsa – Wade Hampton Blvd.
- May 10th: Cherrydale Dental – 105 State Park Rd.
- June 11th: Yellow Ginger Asian Kitchen – 2100 Poinsett Hwy
- June 12th: Domino’s Pizza – 616 Poinsett Hwy
- June 12: Tony’s Pizza – Augusta Rd.
- June 12th: Moonville Liquor/Spirits – Augusta Rd.
- June 12th: Hong Kong China – Augusta Rd.
Deputies said the suspects used a pry bar to break into back doors of the businesses and stole money from safes and cash registers.
In total, the suspects are accused of stealing between $15,000 - $20,000 from the businesses.
Investigators ask for anyone with information regarding the suspects whereabouts to call Sgt. Hoover at 864-404-7300 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
