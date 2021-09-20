GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office need help looking for an endangered 16-year-old girl who ran away.
Olivia Langston was last seen Sunday evening at 7 p.m. on Lodgewood Trail, according to the sheriff's office.
Olivia is described by deputies as five foot one and weighing 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a tan shirt, dark blue shorts, and tennis shoes. Olivia may have a red hoodie with her and possibly a box-cutter.
Anyone with information on where Olivia Langston is or may be is asked to call 911 immediately.
