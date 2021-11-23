GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are looking for information on the whereabouts of a missing person.
35-year-old Richard Blake Allen was last seen on Monday around 10 a.m., according to deputies. Allen was last seen on Nalley Street in Easley, however the car he was driving has been found on Stewart Lake Road.
Richard is described as 5'11" and weighs 180 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow hoodie, black shorts, and black shoes.
Deputies said Richard may also be in possession of a gun.
If you see him or know where Richard Allen is, please call 911 immediately.
