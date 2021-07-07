GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is looking for the public's help identifying the driver of a car who was a witness during a shooting.
The driver was at the QT on North Pleasantburg Drive on April 4 when shots were fired, according to the department. No one was injured but the building was hit.
Anyone with information about the driver or the incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 23-CRIME.
