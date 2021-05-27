GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help finding a missing who has not ben seen in approximately one month.
According to the sheriff's office, 39-year-old Paul Burton Fairey has not checked in with his family in about a month. He is described as having tattoos on his neck and both shoulders.
Deputies say Fairey is possibly around the area of Pendleton Street and Hwy 123 and might currently be homeless.
Anyone with information is asked two Call Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME of the sheriff's office at 864-271-5210.
