GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville County deputies said a man reported missing Monday afternoon has been located after an extensive search in an Upstate park.
According to Greenville County dispatch, a call came in around 5:44 p.m. reporting a missing person. They responded to Loretta Wood Park on Augusta Road.
64-year-old Robert "Mitchell" Chapman lives in the area and was last seen in the woods near his house around 4 Monday afternoon. He is described as standing 5'9'' tall and weighing 119 lbs.
He was wearing a plaid shirt, jeans and a camouflaged hat the last time he was seen. Deputies advised that he suffers from a medical condition and is in need of his medication.
Deputies said they utilized search teams, K9 units and air support in the search.
Mr. Chapman was located close to midnight. Deputies said he was being evaluated by EMS immediately following his rescue.
