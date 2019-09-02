Missing teen Taylor Canton

Taylor Canton, 14, went missing sometime Sunday, September 1 after 10 p.m. or into the early morning hours of September 2. Greenville County deputies say she suffers from medical issues. 

 Source: Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says their Search and Rescue Team has safely located a teen girl who went missing Sunday night. 

According to deputies, 14-year-old Taylor Caton was last seen around 10 p.m. on Ridge Way in Simpsonville. 

At the time, the teen was wearing a t-shirt and yellow, flowered shorts. Taylor suffers from medical issues, according to officials.

Deputies say she was discovered missing Monday morning. 

Officials had set up a search site along Fairview Road in Simpsonville Monday afternoon. 

Search for missing girl, Taylor Canton

Greenville County deputies and other agencies are searching along Fairview Road in Simpsonville for missing 14-year-old Taylor Canton. The teen, who suffers from medical issues, was last seen Sunday, September 1 around 10 a.m. 

Later Monday afternoon, deputies said Taylor had been found safe. 

