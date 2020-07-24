GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said Friday that a woman who went missing Thursday evening had been found.
60-year-old Annette Landers Lee had been seen around 7:45 p.m. on the 3600 block of Pelham Road. She was last known to be wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, a blue long-sleeve hoodie, and a ball cap with the word "Pray" written on it.
On Friday afternoon, deputies said Lee had been located and is safe.
