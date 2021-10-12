MARIETTA, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County deputies said they they were searching for 16-year-old Joni Kendall Lance from Marietta, SC.
Deputies said Lance went missing at around 4:40 p.m. on Willow Drive. Deputies described Lance as 5 foot 1 inches tall and around 140 pounds. She was last wearing an orange t-shirt and light-colored blue jeans.
On Oct. 13, deputies said the teen was located and is safe.
