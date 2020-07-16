SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies say a woman who went missing from Simpsonville on Thursday was safely located.
Deputies say 68-year-old Brenda Marie Miedzionoski went missing from Waters Reach Lane around 4 p.m. She lives with memory loss.
GCSO said around 12:20 a.m. she had been found safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.