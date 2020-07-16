Brenda Marie Miedzionoski

Brenda Marie Miedzionoski

 (Photo: Greenville County S.O./ July 16, 2020)

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies say a woman who went missing from Simpsonville on Thursday was safely located.

Deputies say 68-year-old Brenda Marie Miedzionoski went missing from Waters Reach Lane around 4 p.m. She lives with memory loss.

GCSO said around 12:20 a.m. she had been found safe.

