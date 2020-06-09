Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office say a woman missing over two weeks has been safely located.
Deputies say 26-year-old Kayla Marie Wardell was last seen at an address on Tex McClure Lane on May 17, 2020.
Deputies did not elaborate where she was found, only saying she was safe.
