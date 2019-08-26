GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office say two young children believed to be with their non-custodial mother, were found in New York - and their mom was taken into custody.
Deputies say 3-year-old Matthew Lopez-Vazquez and 4-year-old, Josean Jacob Lopez-Vazuez were found safe in New York, months after they were reportedly taken by their mother, Maria Teresa Vazquez-Soto.
Deputies said the court granted the father full custody of the children, but the children were allowed to visit Vazquez-Soto in the Anderson, SC area during the weekend of May 12, 2019.
“Neither the children, nor Vazquez-Soto have been seen since,” Lt. Ryan Flood said in a news release.
Flood said an arrest warrant was signed for Vazquez-Soto, charging her with custodial interference. The 43-year-old has family in the state of Oregon, Florida and Puerto Rico.
Authorities have since taken her into custody.
