GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office says a runaway 14-year-old has been located and is safe, according to its official Facebook page.
La’Nyvia Janiece Burts was last seen on Sunday, Aug. 8 at around 4:30 a.m. on McDowell Street in Greenville, according to deputies.
Burts is described by deputies as five feet tall and weighing 115 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.
MORE NEWS: Coroner identifies pedestrian hit and killed on SC-11 on Tuesday night
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.