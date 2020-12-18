GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are asking for help finding a teen they say ran away on Dec. 16.
GCSO says they're looking for 16-year-old Alyssa Jada-Faith Smith. She was last seen along High Valley Boulevard that day. She's multiracial, with curly brown hair and brown eyes, and she stands at 5 feet 7 inches. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans, and black sandals.
If you know where Alyssa is, call GCSO at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
