Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday morning deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported robbery at the Family Dollar located at 3525 White Horse Road.
Deputies say around 8:45 a.m. a suspect entered the store, approached a sales person at the register, brandished a knife and ordered the sales person to lay on the floor.
Deputies say the suspect then removed cash from the register, took cigarettes from the rack as they departed the store.
Deputies say no one was injured in the robbery.
We'll update when more information is available from the sheriff's office.
