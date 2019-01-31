GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies are searching for the suspect in Thursday's standoff after they say he was not found inside a mobile home he reportedly was barricaded within.
GCSO says the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Kelvin Darrel Brown, has active warrants for armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Deputies say he is armed and dangerous and are asking for help finding him.
Greenville County deputies sad the SWAT team was activated and called to an address on West Lee Road earlier in the afternoon, and confirmed before 5 p.m. they had been called after a suspect accused of robbing another person ran into a the mobile home along the 900 block of West Lee Road.
The robbery happened around 3:20 p.m.
Deputies said SWAT was activated after deputies responded to the mobile home and said the suspect, so far identified as Brown, would not come out.
The robbery victim was not hurt but deputies said the suspect stole property from the victim.
West Lee Road was closed off at Pine Knoll Drive as the SWAT team arrived.
The scene cleared and the road reopened around 6:30 p.m.
Anyone with information on Brown's whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
