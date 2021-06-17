GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are searching for a man who has been missing for two months.
According to the sheriff's office, on April 15, Joe Allen Wood, Jr. 59, was last seen walking away from a home on Rutherford Road during the early morning hours. The place he has been staying on Bruce Road indicated that Wood never returned to retrieve his belongings.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Joe Allen Wood, Jr. to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 864-271-5210.
