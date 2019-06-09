GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies need your help finding a man they say is endangered and needs to be found as soon as possible.
GCSO says Timothy Scott Bell, 53, was last seen leaving from his home on foot around 2:34 p.m. near Bonner Way. According to deputies, Timothy has threatened to harm himself.
Timothy has gray and black hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, and brown boots.
GCSO says K-9 units have not been able to find him.
If you've seen Timothy, GCSO urges you to call 911.
