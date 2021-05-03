GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says that investigators are searching for a 2015 Mini Cooper Countryman that was taken during an armed robbery that occurred in April.
Deputies say that the robbery occurred on April 4 and involved a pizza delivery driver. The license plate displayed on the car reads TQA-782.
The sheriff's office says that it is believed that the vehicle has been parked for several weeks as the key fob for the car was not with the vehicle after the robbery took place.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the car is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at 864-467-5283 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
