GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies have sent out a Code Red message concerning a missing 14-year-old girl and asked recipients to call dispatch if they see her.
Deputies said they were searching for Greyson Lindsey McSwain, who was last seen Thursday morning in the Galf Mile Lake subdivision off State Park Road.
Greyson was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt with “Tennessee” written on it, mint green shorts, and checkered “Van” slides. She also had a skateboard with orange wheels and a backpack.
Deputies ask anyone who sees Greyson to call 911 and keep her in sight until law enforcement arrives.
This Code Red message was issued Thursday afternoon:
This is a Code Red message from the Greenville County Sheriff's Office regarding a missing 14 year old child in your area. She is a white female with brown hair and is wearing a black shirt, green pants and checkered shoes and is carrying a black backpack and a skateboard. If you have seen her within the last few hours please call us back at 864-271-5210 option 8. Thank you.
