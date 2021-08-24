GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies are asking for information about a missing man last seen August 2, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Patrick Galvin Hogan, 63, was seen leaving his house near Hwy. 11, according to the Office.
The Office says that Hogan was driving in a black Pontiac Vibe with a South Carolina license plate that reads TRT-461.
Hogan is described by deputies as being around 5-foot-8 and weighing around 230 lbs. with gray hair.
Anyone with information on Hogan is asked to call 911.
