GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirms that deputies are searching for a 7 year old boy last seen on Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies say that Messiah Martin was last seen at around 3:30pm as he was arriving home from school along 2311 Wade Hampton Blvd.
Messiah was last seen wearing a a white Champion hoodie and neon orange Nike sneakers, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies say that Messiah may be carrying his hoodie and wearing a black and gray t-shirt.
Anyone with who sees Messiah should call 911 immediately and stay with him until deputies arrive.
MORE NEWS: Small business owners react to lifting of mask restrictions
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.