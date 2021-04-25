TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says that it is seeking the public's assistance to locate an 80-year-old man with Alzheimer's and other medical impairments that could require immediate attention.
Deputies say that John Notartomaso was last seen Friday at around 11:30am. Notartomaso is described by deputies as measuring at around five feet even in height and weighing around 100 pounds with gray hair.
Notartomaso was last seen leaving Boiling Ct. in Taylors wearing black pants and brown boots, deputies say.
Anyone with information on Notartomaso's whereabouts should call 911 and try to maintain a line of sight on him until law enforcement arrives, the sheriff's office says.
