GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are looking for an elderly man they say lives with several medical problems, including memory loss.
GCSO says 89-year-old Joseph Ball Jr. was last seen near W. Mountain Creek Church Rd. around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. He is believed to be driving a white 2011 Kia Sorento with license plate QTH843.
Joseph stands at 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt and dark pants.
If you know where he is, call 911 immediately.
