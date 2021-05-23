GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says that it is seeking information on two missing juvenile girls that were last seen on Saturday.
Greenville County deputies say that 12-year-old Jaylynn Estella Paige-Guererro and 15-year-old Feliciana Almetta Foster were last seen on Saturday afternoon along 2nd Ave. near Conestee.
Jaylyn is described by deputies as a young girl who wears glasses and could be wearing black jeans with holes, a black T-shirt and white tennis shoes.
Deputies say that Feliciana Almetta Foster could be wearing gray pants with a gray tank top and white Adidas shoes. Foster has brown hair with a reddish tint, according to the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.
