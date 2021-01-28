GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are looking for a missing man they say was last seen in the company of two other people more than a week ago.
GCSO shared a photo of 28-year-old Israel Tovar on Thursday, saying he hadn't been seen since January 17. He was last seen at 3 a.m. that day getting into a dark sedan on the 200 block of Old Bleachery Road. Tovar was seen willingly getting into the car, which had a white man and white woman inside, but he hasn't returned since his disappearance.
Tovar is homeless, but is known to frequent the Old Buncombe Road area. He stands at 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He does have facial tattoos and a noticeable broken nose. A photo released by GCSO shows he also has neck tattoos, including a flower design on the center of his neck facing forward.
Tovar's mother spoke with FOX Carolina, saying deputies have searched for him but have found no sign of him. If you know where he is, call Inv. Wright at 864-467-5546 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
