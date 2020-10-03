GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office search and rescue teams are looking for a teen who is went missing in Marietta and is said to be suicidal.
The sheriff's office said 16-year-old Cameron Bailey Burns was last seen on Friday leaving a friend's house on Bakers Circle, around 8:30 p.m.
Deputies described Burns as 5'4", 130 pounds, and potentially suicidal. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and a tie dye pair of Vans shoes.
Deputies ask for anyone who sees her to call 911 but do not approach her.
