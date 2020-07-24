GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies need your help finding a woman who went missing Thursday evening.
60-year-old Annette Landers Lee was last seen around 7:45 p.m. on the 3600 block of Pelham Road. She was last known to be wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, a blue long-sleeve hoodie, and a ball cap with the word "Pray" written on it.
If you know where she is, call 911 and stay with her until law enforcement can arrive. Only stay with her if it's safe to do so.
A photo was not available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.