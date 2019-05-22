GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville County deputies are on scene Carolina Center for Behavioral Health in response to a missing patient.
Deputies say Reed Kennedy, a committed patient, left the Phillips Road facility on foot sometime Wednesday afternoon.
Kennedy is 31 years old, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans, wearing socks but no shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenville County Sheriff's Office immediately.
MORE NEWS:
Coroner releases name of man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Spartanburg County
Furman announces multiple changes coming to help better tell the university's history
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.