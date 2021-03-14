GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are searching for a 15-year-old who went missing overnight.
According to the GCSO's Facebook post, Alex Tucker Malone was last seen on Mayfield Road in Simpsonville just after midnight.
Deputies say he was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt with black pants and shoes along with a Mickey Mouse backpack.
Deputies also mention that Alex had expressed intentions to harm himself before running away.
Anyone who sees Alex Malone is asked to call 911 immediately.
