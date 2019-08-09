GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies say they have safely located a runaway girl early Friday morning.
11-year-old Susan Westcott reportedly ran away from home around 9:50 p.m. Thursday night, near Furman Road.
GCSO reports she returned home safe and thanked the public for their help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.