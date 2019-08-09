Susan Westcott

Susan Westcott

 (Photo: Greenville County S.O./ August 9, 2019)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies say they have safely located a runaway girl early Friday morning.

11-year-old Susan Westcott reportedly ran away from home around 9:50 p.m. Thursday night, near Furman Road.

GCSO reports she returned home safe and thanked the public for their help.

