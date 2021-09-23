GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are searching for a teen who ran away Wednesday night and could possibly be armed, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said 15-year-old Aiden Blake Redding was last seen at 7 p.m. on Old Bridge Road wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and black and white Nike shoes.
Deputies mentioned that Aiden may be armed with a firearm.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.
