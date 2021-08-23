GREENIVLLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies are searching for a runaway teenage boy last seen Wednesday, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Fifteen-year-old Timothy Scott was last seen on Watson Dr., according to the department.
Scott is described by deputies as being around five-foot-10 with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on Scott's whereabouts is encouraged to call 864-271-5210.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
