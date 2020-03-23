GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies say two armed robberies at two different gas stations were reported within an hour of each other on March 22.
According to deputies, they were first called out to the Corner Mart on Lee Road in Taylors just after 9 p.m. in response to an armed robbery. About an hour later, they were called out to yet another armed robbery - this time at the Corner Mart on Piedmont Highway in Gantt.
Deputies say the suspects in both incidents entered the stores with black, semi-automatic handguns and demanded cash. They were able to get away with an undisclosed amount of money.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
Anyone who has information on who the suspects may be, or where they are, is asked to reach out to Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
