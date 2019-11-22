GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies said Friday they are trying to track down a missing woman who was last seen on Tuesday.
They are searching for 50-year-old Trina James Polite.
Polite was last seen leaving a house on Dempsey Street.
She is 5’6” tall, 150 pounds and believed to be driving a 2006 Toyota Camry with a South Carolina license plate 340-6KS.
Deputies ask anyone with information to call 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
