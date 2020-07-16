SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies need your help finding a woman who went missing from Simpsonville Thursday afternoon.
Deputies say 68-year-old Brenda Marie Miedzionoski was last seen on Waters Reach Lane around 4 p.m. She suffers from memory loss and needs to be found safely.
She was last seen driving a silver 2004 Ford F-150 with S.C. tage 2290LC. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She stands at 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.
If you know where Brenda is, call 911 immediately and maintain eyesight on her until law enforcement can get to her.
