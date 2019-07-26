GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have asked for help tracking down two young children who are believed to be with their non-custodial mother, who is wanted.
Deputies said they are searching for 3-year-old Matthew Lopez-Vazquez and 4-year-old, Josean Jacob Lopez-Vazuez.
The boys are likely with their mother, Maria Teresa Vazquez-Soto.
Deputies said the court granted the father full custody of the children, but the children were allowed to visit Vazquez-Soto in the Anderson, SC area during the weekend of May 12, 2019.
“Neither the children, nor Vazquez-Soto have been seen since,” Lt. Ryan Flood said in a news release.
Flood said an arrest warrant was signed for Vazquez-Soto, charging her with custodial interference. The 43-year-old has family in the state of Oregon, Florida and Puerto Rico.
“If anyone has information pertaining to the whereabouts of Vazquez-Soto or the children, please call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME and reference case #19-98648,” Flood said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.