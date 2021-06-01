GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 80-year-old woman who suffers from memory loss.
According to the sheriff's office, Patricia Caldwell Batson was last seen Tuesday morning around 8:30 a.m. on Batson Drive in Berea before she left in a 2017 gold Toyota Avalon with SC tag: QZE-862.
Deputies said Patricia suffers from several medical complications including memory loss.
Anyone who sees her or knows where she might be is asked to call 911 immediately.
