GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said a traffic stop Thursday morning ended with roughly 150 pounds of pot being taken off the streets.
Deputies said the traffic stop took place on I-85 South near Augusta Road.
Deputies said the marijuana was being trafficked through the county.
