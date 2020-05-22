Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday night.
According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. at a home on Reeves Avenue.
Deputies say a visitor at the residence got upset and shot the female victim at least one time, then fled the location in a vehicle.
We're told the victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
On Thursday, Greenville County deputies said an arrest was made, taking 50-year-old Marvin Blackburn into custody in Greenwood earlier Thursday evening. He's now awaiting a bond hearing, charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
A booking photo wasn't immediately available.
