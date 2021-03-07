GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed that deputies are currently trying to corral a bull that is on the loose.
Deputies said they began to pursue the bull along White Horse Rd. and are currently trying to get ahold of it near the DMV on Saluda Dam Rd.
The sheriff's office says that Animal Control has been contacted.
